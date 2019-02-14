Test Match: India ‘A’ bowled out for 392

Mysuru: India ‘A’ were bowled out for 392, just after lunch on the second day of the second ‘Test’ against England Lions at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Manasagangothri, here this afternoon.

Resuming from their overnight score of 282 for 3, India ‘A’ failed to get significant partnerships and was bowled out for 392 in 114.4 overs.

For India, Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 117, captain K.L. Rahul 81, Priyank Panchal 50, Karun Nair 14, Siddesh Lad 9, K. Bharath (wk) 46, Jalaj Saxena 11, Shahbaz Nadeem 11, Mayank Markande 11, Varun Aaron 16, while Navdeep Saini remained unbeaten on 7.

For England Lions, Zak Chappel was the most successful bowler, claiming 4 for 60, while Danny Briggs bagged 3 for 71 and Lewis Gregory, Thomas Bailey and Dominic Bess, a wicket each.

In reply, England Lions were 6 without loss in four overs, when we went to the Press.

India ‘A’ bowlers hope to make inroads into the England Lions batting line up as the visitors innings progresses and thus gain an upper hand by the end of the second day later this evening.

