The melange of colours: 62 folk art troupes entertain Dasara spectators

October 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: This year’s grand Dasara witnessed huge crowds from across the world who came to watch the world famous Jumboo Savari.

A total of 62 art troupes were a part of procession portraying the culture, art, folk and heritage of Karnataka.

The procession showcased the diversity of the State with folk teams from across the country performing various art forms including Nandidwaja led by Mahadevappa Udigala and Malleshaiah, Veeraghase by Ambale Shivanna and troupe, Puravantike by Veerappa Phakirappa Maralihalli, Kombu Kahale by C.H. Shivakumar and B.K. Narasimha Raju, Pata Kunitha, Keelu Kudure, Kolata, Chit Mela, Kani Vadana, Lambani dance, Hoovina Nrutya, Hejje Mela, Tamate Nagari, Yakshagana Gombe, Puja Kunita, Hagalu Vesha, Datti Kunita, Kudubi Nrutya, Shinkari Mela, Maragalu Kunita (stilt walkers), Donne Varase, Jaggalagi Mela, Halakki Suggi, Gair Nrutya, Jade Kolata, Malenadu Suggi Kunita, Bedara Vesha, Urume Vadya, Navilu Kunita, Mullu Kunita, Sambala Mela, Karadi Majalu, Kathakali Gombe, Goravara Kunita, Dollu Kunita, Nandi-Kolu, Chinni Kolu, Kangeelu, Somana Kunita, Koli Nrutya, Rakshasa Vesha, Chande Vadana, Samayi Nrutya, Ghoomar dance of Rajasthan and West Bengal, Purulia Chhau Dance, Mathuri dance of Telangana, Jindua dance of Punjab, Dongri dance of Jammu and Kashmir, Thappattam of Tamil Nadu etc.

Children’s dance to sound of dollu, tamate

Children, who witnessed the procession, were equally excited like their elders and danced to the beats of dollu and tamate which were part of Jumboo Savari. Seeing the crowd, especially children, excited over their beats, the folk artistes performed more enthusiastically. Throughout the procession, children danced along with various art troupes. Many folk troupes too performed near children who were cheering the artistes.

Mullina Kunita, the show-stopper

The show-stopper among various folk forms that performed in the procession was Mullina Kunita. The troupe of 20 artistes from Govanakoppa village of Badami taluk in Bagalkot district, mesmerised the audience dancing on thorns with five people beating tamate and remaining dancing to the beats on thorns. Kaveri Art Troupe, led by Manjunath Venkatappa Dyavannanavar, earned applause from the crowd for their performance.