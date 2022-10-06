48 tableaux in Dasara procession

October 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Jumboo Savari procession held yesterday featured a record 48 tableaux and 73 cultural troupes. The tableaux included one each from 31 districts of the State, four from the Tableaux Committee and 13 from various Government Departments and Institutions.

The first tableau that passed in the procession was from Bagalkot district, which showcased Mudhol hounds that were inducted by the Indian Army, the famous Ilkal saree and the historic Aihole Temple. Bengaluru Urban district’s tableau portrayed Basavanagudi’s famous ‘Kadalekayi Parishe’ (Groundnut fair) and Bengaluru Karaga, while the tableau of Bidar represented the Rs. 500 crore Anubhava Mantapa that is coming up at Basavakalyan in the district. A large bust of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was part of Chamarajanagar tableau that portrayed the district’s wildlife treasure and the famed M.M. Hills Temple. Mysuru tableau was striking with the representation of famous Somanathapura Temple in T. Narasipur taluk, that is vying for UNESCO world heritage tag. The tableau also depicted specialities of Mysuru such as geographical indication tag for Mysore Peta and Mysore Pak sweet, and the famed Chamundi Hill.

Ballari district tableau featured Durgamma Temple and Mincherigudda, Bengaluru Rural district tableau featured Jain Basadi and Manyapura Temple, Belagavi district featured Kamala Basadi and Renukadevi Temple, Chikkaballapur district portrayed Boga Nandeeshwara Temple and Green and Clean Nandi Hill, Chikkamagalur district featured seven rivers that flow through the district, Chitradurga district featured the famed Vani Vilas Sagar Dam, Onake Obavva and Madakari Nayaka, Dakshina Kannada portrayed Kambala, Hulivesha Kunita and Bhoota Kolu, Davangeree featured Santebennur Pushkarini, Dharwad portrayed its famed Sangeetha Vidwans, Gadag featured Holalamma Devi shrine, Hassan portrayed the famed Belur-Halebid and Shravanabelagola tourist spots and KMF products, Haveri featured Guru Govind Bhat, Sant Shishunala Shariff and Mukteshwar Temple, Kalaburagi featured its famous forts, Chincholi forest and wildlife, Kodagu portrayed Brahmagiri Hill range, Bhagandeswhara Temple, Cauvery Teerthodbhava and Irpu Falls, Kolar featured Yoga scholar BKS Iyengar, Koppal featured Anjanadri Hill range and special dolls, Mandya featured its famed temples, tourist spots and Mahakumbh Mela due to take place next week, Tumakuru portrayed its Pavagada Solar Park, HAL Plant and Co-operative projects, Udupi portrayed handloom sarees, Uttara Kannada district featured Karwar Naval base, Vijayapura portrayed Siddarameshwara Temple, Vijayanagar featured Ugranarasimha Temple and Daroji Bear Sanctuary and Yadgir featured Surpur Fort.

The other tableaux depicted the achievements of various Departments and different institutions in 75 years of Indian Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, invention of COVID vaccine, ISRO Satellite in the backdrop of Red Fort, Health Department’s Namma Clinic, Women’s Clinic, Ayushman Bharat etc., millets farming and processing, programmes of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, KMF, Skill Development Department, Mysuru’s AIISH, the over-century-old University of Mysore etc.

Appu’s bust features in Chamarajanagar tableau

A large bust of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called as Appu, who passed away last year, was among the star attractions. The late actor was also Chamarajanagar’s brand ambassador and the display in the tableau evoked huge applause from the crowds as it passed in the procession.