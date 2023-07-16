‘The Saga of A Braveheart’ documentary film kindles patriotic spirit

July 16, 2023

HH Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation hosts the screening at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium in city

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘The Saga of a Braveheart,’ a documentary film on Shaurya Chakra Awardee (Posthumous) martyr Lt. Col. Ajit V. Bhandarkar was screened at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium in the city last evening.

The documentary was screened in commemoration of 76th year of Indian Independence and 105th birth anniversary of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, organised by HH Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation. The documentary is produced and directed by Maya Chandra under her production house Maya Films.

The documentary that focused on the gallantry of Bhandarkar and his martyrdom, also showed his childhood, induction into armed forces and times spent with the family.

Prior to the screening of documentary, documentary filmmaker Maya Chandra said: “It’s the 75th screening of the documentary that has bagged ‘Best Documentary (Jury) Award’ in 13th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival. It is indeed a memorable moment that the documentary is being screened in Mysuru.”

The erstwhile Mysore province and Indian Army has an everlasting connection, as the then king Nawadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had dispatched the army from here during World War-I and his successor Jayachamaraja Wadiyar had lent fighter jet to the army during World War-II. After independence, 18 Madras Regiment was formed from old Mysore State forces after their amalgamation into the Indian Army. Ajit Bhandarkar also belonged to 18 Madras Regiment.

Inspirational

Speaking after inaugurating the screening of documentary, erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said: “It is an inspiring documentary and that is the reason why Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation has organised the screening, keeping with its practice of encouraging art, literature and culture.

Emotional moment

The screening of the documentary also witnessed some emotional moments as the deeply moved art cognoscenti and Cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) gave a huge round of applause. NCC Cadets also vouched to join the army to serve the country in the future.

Wadiyar documentary screened

A documentary of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was also screened on the occasion. It gave an insight into childhood, education, administration, contributions and titles conferred on Wadiyar. The background score of ‘Kayo Sri Gowri Karunalahari…’ in the documentary added to the interest of the audience.

Shakunthala V. Bhandarkar, wife of Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, was also present.