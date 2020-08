August 21, 2020

Theetharamada Ravi Nanjappa (73), a coffee planter and a resident of Nallur village near Ponnampet in South Kodagu, passed away early this morning at a private hospital in Mysuru.

He leaves behind his wife Indira, a daughter, a son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and a host of relatives and friends.

Cremation took place at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage here today, according to family sources.