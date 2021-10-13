This florist decorating Golden Howdah for 23 years
October 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The flower decoration to Golden Howdah will be complete by tomorrow evening. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, flower decorator N. Manjunath of Gayathri Flower Stall in Devaraja Market said that this was the 23rd year he was decorating the Golden Howdah. Pointing out that Mysuru Mallige, which all these years were sourced from Tamil Nadu, is now being sourced from Mysuru itself, he said that 5-kg Jasmine, 10-kg  Blue Chrysanthemum (Neeli Sevanthige) sourced from Bengaluru, 5-kg Panneer Yele, 5-kg mixed  Roses and 1-kg Crossandra (Kanakambara) flowers will be used to decorate the Howdah.

Continuing, Manjunath, who is the son of former Corporator N. Narayanaswamy, said that 35 kgs of  Marigold and  Chrysanthemum will be used for decoration of Pushparchane platform. As far as Nandi Dhwaja Puja is concerned,  Jasmine (Mallige),  Rajanigandha (Sugandahraja) and Crossandra (Kanakambara) flowers  will be supplied in required quantities, he added.

Maintaining that all the required flowers will be sourced fresh by tomorrow morning, Manjunath said that the flower decoration  that  is carried out in accordance with the measurement of the Golden Howdah will be delivered to the Palace by 10 am on Oct.15 (Jumboo Savari day).

