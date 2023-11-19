This mobile app can tell you if you are overspeeding on Expressway

November 19, 2023

NHAI launches ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile app to ensure safe, smooth travel on National Highways

Mysore/Mysuru: Next time you are cruising on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the ‘Rajmargyatra’ app launched by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will come in handy as you can set the speed limit and get alerted if you cross the prescribed speed limit, find nearby hospitals or fuel stations. Not only this. You can recharge your FASTag as well.

NHAI has launched the app in a bid to improve user experience on Highways and create a ‘citizen-centric unified mobile application.’ The app is currently available in Hindi & English and can be downloaded via Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

The app accesses the user location and points out the nearest Highway and will also display the toll charges. There is a phone number displayed of the Highway Administrator that can be reached in case of need.

According to a release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, ‘Rajmargyatra’ is a user-friendly app that will help provide travellers with comprehensive information about India’s Highways and also offer them an efficient grievance redressal mechanism. The app gives the users over-speeding notifications and voice-assistance to encourage responsible and safe driving behaviour.

With a click of a button, users can reach out in case they are in an emergency. There are separate sections for Highway assistance (1033), Police Help (112) and connects the user to 112 India App. One can even record the journey with the app.

‘Rajmargyatra’ app serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for NH users. Travellers can get real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications and access to details about nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels and other essential services that ensure a seamless and safe journey.

The app comes equipped with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism. Users can easily report Highway-related issues, attaching geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity. The registered complaints will be handled in a time-bound manner, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of any delays. Users can also track the status of their grievances for complete transparency.

‘Rajmargyatra’ app integrates its services with various bank portals, making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags, avail monthly passes and access other FASTag-related services — all within a single platform.