Mysureans join the world to catch cricketing action

November 19, 2023

LED screens at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, prominent hotels, clubs and public places

Mysore/Mysuru: With India facing Australia in the final match of the ICC World Cup Cricket Tournament, the city of Mysuru is abuzz with cricket fever as enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the thrilling encounter at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, this afternoon.

Led by captain Rohit Sharma and guided by the Chief Coach of the team, Kannadiga and former cricketer Rahul Dravid, a victory for the Indian squad would mark their third World Cup win, following similar triumph in 2011 under the captaincy of M.S. Dhoni.

In a bid to keep the spirit of the five crore Kannadigas alive, the State Government has organised live screening of the final match at all District Stadiums of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), including Chamundi Vihar Stadium at Nazarbad in Mysuru.

A massive LED screen of 50 x 30 dimensions, equipped with sound instruments, has been set up at the main entrance of the Stadium for the live screening. Seating arrangements for 500 spectators have been made from 2 pm onwards, accommodating a total of about 1,000 people. Drinking water facilities are also available for the audience.

Simultaneously, the hospitality industry is capitalising on the cricketing fervour, with various clubs and hotels in the city making arrangements for their members to watch the final.

Notable venues include the Cosmopolitan Club Mysore on Radhakrishna Avenue, Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar Sports Club on Lalitha Mahal Road, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club, Heritage Club at Vijayanagar, and several other clubs. Leading hotels like Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on MG Road, Grand Mercure near Moulana Abul Kalam Azad circle, Hotel Southern Star on Vinobha Road, and Hotel President on Mother Teresa Road have erected LED screens to cater to cricket-loving customers.

Cricket enthusiasts are making their own arrangements by setting up LED screens or bringing TVs to their terraces, creating a festive atmosphere with snacks for family and friends.

Various organisations are seeking divine intervention for India’s victory, offering prayers at temples, including the 101 Ganapathy Temple in Agrahara. Members of a Jain organisation associated with the Kabutar Daan project created a drawing of a trophy using pigeon feed in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace North Gate, wishing Team India success.

The city Police have implemented adequate security measures, considering the screening events in public places. Notably, the city’s prominent roads, typically bustling on Sundays, now wear a deserted look as residents focus on the much-anticipated cricket match.

PM Modi, other dignitaries to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the spectators who will be watching the finals of World Cup Cricket tournament, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The other dignitaries who will be arriving to watch the final are- Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Superstars Rajini Kanth and Kamal Haasan, Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, Telugu actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Ramcharan Teja, cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh to name a few.

Meanwhile, CM Siddharamaiah also wished for the victory of team India, exuding confidence that the World Cup will be ours this time for sure.