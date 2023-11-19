Naari Shakthi Sangama begins at Ganapathy Ashram
News

Naari Shakthi Sangama begins at Ganapathy Ashram

November 19, 2023

Former Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha calls for ending gender discrimination

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Naari Shakthi Sangama,’ a women’s conference (Mahila Sammelana) to empower women in all walks of life, began at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road in city this morning. 

The event — ‘Sampoornatheyinda Paripoornatheyedege’ (from completeness to excellence) — is being organised by Mahila Samanvaya, Mysuru Division. The event will feature discussion on women issues, to find solutions and display of women achievements.

Advocating an end to gender discrimination, former Karnataka Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the transformative power of meetings and discussions among women to enhance knowledge. 

Highlighting women’s crucial role in maintaining households, Ratna Prabha stressed the significance of discussions and meetings for knowledge acquisition and sharing. She underscored the need for women to lead efforts in eliminating gender discrimination, expressing concern over the bias towards having male children.

Ratna Prabha asserted that women possess intelligence equal to the other gender but require encouragement. Emphasising the importance of prioritising women in all sectors, she stated that self-confidence is the key to success in any field.

Ratna Prabha advised women to foster a sense of unity and collaboration, urging them to work collectively for societal progress.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham Seer Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, who inaugurated the event, described the Ashram’s ‘Nada Mantapa’ as an island full of women. Stressing the cultural significance of respecting women and recognising the mother as the first Guru of any child, the Swamiji quoted the Vedas, urging everyone to see God in their mother.

READ ALSO  Ganapathy Ashram donates grocery kits to physically challenged persons

Drawing attention to the multifaceted contributions of women to family and society, the Seer encouraged women to utilise their energy and intelligence for societal betterment.

Renowned danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy presided over the event, with the presence of notable figures such as writer and advocate Meera Phadke, journalist H.G. Shobha and Vibhu Academy Head Dr. Arati V.B. Kaundinya.

The gathering aimed to inspire women to achieve greatness and foster unity for the collective good of society.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching