This year’s first Bird Census at Ranganathittu tomorrow

Mysore: Over 12 bird scientists and experts and 30 Forest Department staff and volunteers will conduct this year’s first Bird Census at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna on June 9 (tomorrow). The census will begin at 6 am and will continue till 9.30 am.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar said that the volunteers will be split into teams and will be assigned certain islands in different boats.

Volunteers will count the birds, their habitat and nests, their habitat preference will also be recorded as the Department can improve their habitat and understand their preferences. “We are doing this for the management of the Sanctuary based on scientific lines. The data will be compiled for Ramsar Site (wetlands of international importance) tag,” he said.

Methods such as Total Count Method, Nest Count Method and Photographic Method will be adopted during the census. The average of these three counts will be taken for analysis. Bird watchers and volunteers will create groups and will network together and work on solving ecological issues.

There are a total of 28 islands at Ranganathittu and five teams will be formed with each team having six members and accordingly five boats will be used by the counting groups. Through the data collected, the Department will be able to understand the bird patterns better. Migratory patterns, nesting patterns can be studied so that a suitable habitat can be built for them, Prashanth Kumar added.

The census will not hamper tourism activities at the islands and visitors can as usual come to the Bird Sanctuary at 8.30 am and there will be no restrictions on their movements due to bird counting, he said.

