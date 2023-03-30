Tholasi Jewels wins ‘Regional Jewellery Retailer of the Year – South’ Award
Tholasi Jewels has been conferred ‘Regional Jewellery Retailer of the Year – South’ Award by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) at the 8th India International Bullion Summit (IIBS-8) held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai on Mar. 28. Harsha Nandana (centre), Partner, Tholasi Jewels, Mysuru, is seen receiving the award from the dignitaries.

  1. Shomri Shomar says:
    March 31, 2023 at 11:11 am

    Is not smuggled gold from the UAE flooeded into Jewels-hungry India, by Indian expatriates resident in the UAE, mainly from the state of Kerala?
    During my last visit, I saw increasing numbers of jewellery shops in Mysore, and the rumpur was that these jewellers work in collusion with the above smugglers of gold.

