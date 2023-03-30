Tholasi Jewels wins ‘Regional Jewellery Retailer of the Year – South’ Award

Tholasi Jewels has been conferred ‘Regional Jewellery Retailer of the Year – South’ Award by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) at the 8th India International Bullion Summit (IIBS-8) held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai on Mar. 28. Harsha Nandana (centre), Partner, Tholasi Jewels, Mysuru, is seen receiving the award from the dignitaries.
Is not smuggled gold from the UAE flooeded into Jewels-hungry India, by Indian expatriates resident in the UAE, mainly from the state of Kerala?
During my last visit, I saw increasing numbers of jewellery shops in Mysore, and the rumpur was that these jewellers work in collusion with the above smugglers of gold.