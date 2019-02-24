Thousands attend two-day Job Mela

Over 6,000 youths attend on first day

Mysuru: Thousands of job aspirants from across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts swarmed the two-day Job Mela organised by Department of Skill Development and District Administration at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city this morning.

The Mela that began today at 10 am will conclude tomorrow at 5 pm. Over 88 companies from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Chamarajanagar districts have set up their stalls and facilitating the job seekers. The Mela has been organised for job aspirants between the age group of 18 to 35 years. Candidates from different streams, including SSLC both pass and fail, PUC, BA, B.Sc., B.Com, MA, M.Sc., M.Com, MBA, BBM, Diploma, BE, M.Tech and other courses, who have already registered their names on www.mysorchnagarjobfair.com tried their luck with various companies on the first day. Those who failed to register through this portal are also registered on the spot.

Companies ranging from Information Technology, automobiles, retail industry, telecom, mechanical, construction, banking, finance, food processing, manufacturing, garments and security companies are participating.

District Administration had arranged breakfast for 4,500 job aspirants, supplied clean drinking water, set up mobile toilets, and provided adequate security for the success of the fair.

Registration was also done in person at the venue. To help the candidates, KSRTC operated extra buses from all taluks.

Skill Development Joint Director N.S. Shivanna, Assistant Director Geetha, District Employment Officer D.M. Rani and others were present on the spot and coordinating the event at the venue. For details, call Mob: 98861-71912 or 83102-42801.

Speaking after inaugurating the Mela, Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda said this fair has been organised as per instructions from Chief Minister H .D. Kumaraswamy to ensure jobs for youths in the twin district.

There is a provision to give jobs to 8,785 aspirants in the twin districts from this fair. The District Minister also handed over job offer letters to some youths symbolically on the first day.

MLA L.Nagendra presided. Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MLA Ashwinkumar, MLC Marithibbegowda and others were present.

