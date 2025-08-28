Thousands from Mysuru to take part in Dharmasthala ‘Dharmasabha’
News

Thousands from Mysuru to take part in Dharmasthala ‘Dharmasabha’

August 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the State Congress Government of targeting and maligning the holy shrine of  Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district by forming an SIT to probe the allegations of mass burials in the surroundings of Dharmasthala, the BJP will be holding a massive ‘Dharmasabha’ (Hindu religious congregation) at Dharmasthala on Sept. 1, in which thousands of people from Mysuru will take part.

Announcing this  at a press meet at the City BJP office here this morning, City BJP President L. Nagendra said that the BJP recently took out a rally from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala to express support to Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade.

Maintaining that Left forces have hatched a conspiracy against Hindus by launching a malicious campaign against Dharmasthala, which is visited by lakhs of devotees from across the country every year, Nagendra said that the forming of SIT  was  aimed at discrediting Dharmasthala.

State BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh, who also addressed the press meet, lashed out at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks that the famed Chamundi Hill temple did not belong                    to Hindus alone.

Contending  that Shivakumar’s statement must have been stemmed out of the Congress party’s ‘Tool Kit’ campaign, he accused the Congress of playing into the hands of leftist individuals,  whom he called ‘Urban Naxals’, who are out to defame Hindu religion through all  means. Asking Shivakumar to clarify whether the Chamundeshwari Hill Temple does not come under Muzrai department, Mahesh urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make a statement by tomorrow evening, on whether the Chamundi Hill Temple belong to Hindus or not. Else, a State-level massive agitation will be launched in the run up to Dasara festival, he warned.

State BJP Minorities Morcha President Anil Thomas, party office-bearers Giridhar, Rajesh and Mahesh Raje Urs were present at the press meet.

