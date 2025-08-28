Rs. 3,000 crore to clean Cauvery

August 28, 2025

Union Government approves river purification project modelled on holistic ‘Namami Gange’ initiative

Bengaluru: In a landmark decision aimed at reviving one of South India’s most vital rivers, the Union Government has approved Rs. 3,000 crore for the purification and rejuvenation of River Cauvery. Modelled on the ‘Namami Gange’ project, the initiative seeks to restore the river’s ecological health while safeguarding its cultural and spiritual significance.

The move follows a comprehensive report by environmentalist Dr. A.N. Yellappa Reddy, activist Ramdas and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The report recommended replicating the Ganga River restoration framework to address the Cauvery’s growing pollution crisis.

KSPCB Chairman and Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy, along with other Board members, recently conducted an extensive survey from Talacauvery in Kodagu to Biligundlu. Based on their findings, notices have been issued to several institutions identified as polluters.

To expedite the initiative, the Board has deployed over 400 personnel.

River Cauvery, which sustains nearly 30 percent of the population across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, has been declared a lifeline that must be protected.

The Central Government has committed to bearing the full project cost, with provisions for additional funding if the initial allocation proves insufficient.

Prime Minister Modi has directed that the project be completed within two years.

As per the Yellappa Reddy Committee’s recommendations, the first phase will focus on cleaning the river’s upper stretches and removing floating solid waste.

Other immediate measures include:

Preventing untreated wastewater from entering the river through rural drains

Constructing toilets to improve sanitation in riverside villages

Building and upgrading infrastructure to strengthen community–river connections

The project, to be executed in three phases, will also tackle urban and industrial pollution. Waste treatment facilities are being set up at identified sites, with some work already underway.

Market areas in towns and cities along the river will receive special attention.

Industries, hospitals, and commercial establishments have been directed to achieve zero liquid discharge, while stricter monitoring will ensure compliance. Alongside pollution control, the plan includes biodiversity conservation, afforestation along riverbanks, and continuous water quality checks.

With this comprehensive initiative, the Government aims to restore the Cauvery as both an ecological asset and a sacred cultural lifeline for millions in southern India.