Thousands throng Nimishamba Temple

February 27, 2021

Devotees line up for Punya Snana on Full Moon day of Maagha Maasa

Srirangapatna: Thousands of people are arriving at the historic Nimishamba Temple at Srirangapatna since last midnight to bathe in River Cauvery and have a darshan of Goddess Nimishamba.

It is an auspicious day according to Hindu Almanac and Panchanga as today is Pournami that falls on Maagha Maasa.

Devotees started pouring at the Temple since midnight and the first puja rituals to the Goddess began at 1 am and ended at 3 am after which prasadam was distributed. People including thousands of women, children and the elderly gathered at the Temple premises and lined up to bathe in River Cauvery.

The Taluk Administration and Temple authorities had made arrangements for safety and security of the devotees.

According to Priest Dr. Bhramarambha Maheshwari, Feb. 27 (today) Saturday of Maagha Maasa is the most auspicious day for visiting Temples of Goddesses, especially those located on River Banks. “All places where river water flows near the temples of Goddesses are considered holy to bathe on this day,” she said.

According to Suryanarayana Bhat, Chief Priest of Nimishamba Temple, the day is auspicious to pray ‘Shakthi’ Goddesses as she has the powers to remove all sorrows.

“The Maagha Maasa has come after Shoonya Maasa and today is Pournami (Full Moon) that has come on Magha Nakshatra. Devotees are coming here since midnight and we are expecting over a lakh of devotees. We have made arrangements for distributing food to over 35,000 devotees,” he said.