Three-day Agniveer Army recruitment begins in city

August 1, 2023

1,723 candidates, who have cleared written test, take part in physical endurance tests

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Agniveer Army recruitment rally began at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad here this morning. A total of 1,723 candidates from 14 districts of South Karnataka, who had passed the written test, will be taking part in the physical endurance tests in batches. Out of 559 candidates, who were asked to take up the physical test today, 492 had appeared.

Col. Gaurav Thappa is leading the recruitment rally. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra and DCP M. Muthuraj visited Chamundi Vihar Stadium and collected information about the rally.

Nodal Officer Maj. (Retd.) Dr. Balasubramanyam, who is also the Joint Director of the Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the recruitment for Agniveers is being held from today till Aug. 3 as per the instruction from the Army Head Quarters, Bengaluru.

He said that the remaining candidates will appear for the physical endurance tests in batches tomorrow and day after. Candidates will have to take up physical tests such as 1,600 mts. running, 9 ft. jump and zig-zag walking.

Tomorrow, 700 candidates will attend and the rest will take up the test on Aug. 3, the Nodal Officer said and added that the recruitment rally will be extended for a day on Aug. 4 if necessary. The names of candidates who pass the physical tests will be sent to the Army Head Quarters at Bengaluru, where the recruitment process will take place.

Dr. Balasubramanyam said that the candidates are provided accommodation at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry and vehicle arrangement is made to ferry them from the Choultry to the Stadium and back. Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru and Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud are providing food for the candidates.