Meaningful and Grand Dasara this year: CM Siddharamaiah

August 1, 2023

To be a cost-effective celebration; plans afoot to host air show; tableaux of five guarantee schemes

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah announced that the Government is all set to organise this year’s Mysuru Dasara ‘Nada Habba’ from Oct. 15 to 24 in a more meaningful and grand manner that will be a memorable and a convenient experience to the masses. Speaking to reporters at the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru last evening after the High-Power Committee meeting specifically focused on planning the upcoming Dasara celebrations, Siddharamaiah said that funds will not be a constraint for a grand and meaningful Dasara.

The CM, however, asked the elected representatives and the officers not to splurge money unnecessarily. Last year, Rs. 33 crore was spent on the festivities, Siddharamaiah added.

“Mysuru Dasara, celebrated as the State festival, has always been a grand affair, showcasing Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage and traditions along with the splendid reminiscence of royal pomp and glory. I believe that Dasara should not only be a traditional festival but also transform into a people’s festival and this time, funds will not be a problem,” he said.

The Dasara Executive Committee will submit a proposal outlining the required funds for the festivities, and the Government will make decisions accordingly. The celebrations will commence with the inauguration ceremony at the Chamundi Hill on Oct. 15 at 10.15 am. “The auspicious time between 10.15 to 10.36 am will be chosen to offer prayers to the presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari. On the same day, the Dasara exhibition will also be inaugurated, adding to the array of attractions available for visitors during the festive period,” the CM said. One of the highlights will be the inclusion of an air show this year.

He asked the officers to showcase the State’s resources in the exhibition where all the Departments will set up stalls to display their contributions. The festival is renowned for its vibrant light decorations across Mysuru, captivating processions and the famous Jumboo Savari on Oct. 24, featuring a procession of elegantly adorned elephants.

In addition to these attractions, the event will also feature eye-catching tableaux carefully selected to showcase the State’s traditions, various districts’ unique aspects and the implementation of the Government’s five guarantee schemes thereby offering an informative and visually appealing experience for the spectators.

Women participation

“This year’s festivities will witness a significant participation of women from all over State, thanks to the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel to them. With this in mind, adequate arrangements will have to be made to ensure that visitors, including women, do not face any inconvenience during the celebrations,” he added.

Other key attractions include torchlight parade, cultural events, film festival, Raita Dasara and Yuva Dasara. These events have always been instrumental in displaying Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage through various folk-art forms, attracting a large number of tourists and spectators.

Alongside the traditional practices like Gajapayana (elephants’ procession), the event will also feature special lighting arrangements — Deepalankara — which will illuminate the city from the day of Dasara inauguration. The stunning display of lights will continue for an entire week after the culmination of the festivities, creating a magical and festive ambiance, the CM said.

Local talent preference

Siddharamaiah also stressed the importance of promoting local artistes and providing them priority in cultural programmes. “Promoting local talent and culture is crucial and preference must be given to local artistes in all performances during the celebrations. College students will be provided ample opportunities to showcase their talents during Yuva Dasara,” he said.

On the proposed air show, the CM said that he will discuss this with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In line with usual practice, Dasara will also be organised in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar, ensuring that the celebrations spread beyond Mysuru and extend to other regions.

“Ensure that Dasara remains grand but cost-effective. With well-thought-out plans and arrangements, this year’s festival must be a memorable and joyous celebration, cherished by both locals and tourists alike,” he added.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka Vandita Sharma, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Mysuru City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Political Secretary to Chief Minister K. Govindaraj and others attended the meeting.

DASARA 2023: IMPORTANT DATES

Inauguration: Oct. 15 between 10.15 am and 10.36 am (Vruschika Lagna)

Rituals at Mysore Palace: Oct. 15 between 6.30 pm and 7.15 pm (Mesha Lagna).

Gajapayana: Sept. 1 at Veeranahosahalli between 9.45 am and 10.15 am (Tula Lagna).

Reception at Palace: Sept. 4 between 6 pm and 6.30 pm (Kumbha Lagna Godhooli time).

Goddess Chamundeshwari decoration

Oct 16 : Bramhacharini Roopa

Oct. 17 : Chandraghanta Devi

Oct. 18 : Kooshmanda Devi

Oct. 19 : Skanda Maathe

Oct. 20 : Kathyayini Roopa and Saraswathi Puja

Oct. 21 : Kaalaratri and Mahishasura Samhara

Oct. 22 : Durgashtami Siddhidatri

Oct. 23 : Mahanavami and Ayudha Puja, Gajashadhwi Puja, Hayagriva Puja, Amalu Devatha Puja and Maha Gowri Puja.

Vijayadashami Oct. 24 : Nandi Dhwaja Puja by CM between 1.46 pm and 2.08 pm (Makara Lagna).

Procession till Bannimantap: Oct. 24 between 4.40 pm and 5 pm (Meena Lagna) where flower petals will be showered on Goddess Chamundeshwari seated inside Golden Howdah atop Ambari elephant.

Torchlight Parade: Oct. 24 after the Dasara procession

Rathotsava: Oct. 26: Atop Chamundi Hill

Return of elephants to forests: Oct. 26 between 10.40 am and 11 am (Dhanur Lagna).