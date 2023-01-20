Three-day CAVA Mela begins

January 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The hazards of using plastic, female foeticide, unabated cutting of trees that causes deforestation and ‘White House’ to describe the positive impact of white coloured backdrop, are among several other interesting exhibits on display at three-day CAVA Mela that got off to a start at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) at Siddarthanagar in city this morning.

The students of Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from various departments such as Visual Arts, Sculpture, Photography and other Departments have displayed various artefacts that highlight issues still bothering the society.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the annual event. The Minister also inaugurated two new buildings built at the cost of Rs. 13 crore in the campus.

Minister Sunil Kumar said “Our Government is committed to promote education including the culture of the land. I am also aware of the issues plaguing the Institute (Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts) and steps will be taken up to address the issues in phases, as these types of institutes should be strengthened further.”

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait said “The culture and tradition play vital roles in building harmony in the society. However, the very institute that vouches for strengthening unity in the society lacks adequate staff. It has only five permanent staff for 300 students.”

Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) M. Shivakumar, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Dean of Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) Devaraj and others were present.