MGP to stage Satyagraha against ‘bad governance’ on Jan. 29

January 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has called for a Satyagraha on Jan. 29 from 9 am to 6 pm to sensitise people, elected representatives, high-ranking and decision-making officers on the importance of saving Mysuru to Mysureans in the wake of systematic and blatant destruction and violations in the name of development.

“The novel strategy is to hold a unique kind of Satyagraha. Every Mysurean (excepting those who are needed for essential services like doctors, nurses, Police, etc) must stop using any kind of vehicles on Jan. 29 between 9 am and 6 pm. During these hours, they should not shop or visit restaurants (a kind of self-imposed lockdown like the ones observed during the peak of COVID pandemic),” said Founding President of MGP Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy.

Addressing reporters at Pathrakartara Bhavan yesterday morning, he said that they are organising the Satyagraha against bad governance. “Mysuru’s roads are not safe and 170 deaths took place in 2022 versus 121 in 2021, footpaths are encroached upon in many places, lakes especially Kukkarahalli Lake are close to their death bed and parks are encroached upon in the name of providing civic amenities. These are just a few examples of bad governance,” he said.

“At a time when Karnataka Parks Act prohibits any construction, all the 525 parks in Mysuru are seeing systematic destruction and unfortunately, it is the elected representatives who are behind the destruction and they do not care. Less said the better about Chamundi Hill where in the name of promoting commercial tourism, its heritage as a spiritual centre is destroyed and biodiversity is under attack. If this is not bad governance, then what is it,” Bhamy Shenoy questioned.

On the day of the Satyagraha, people can visit parks or take walks. Those who are seriously dedicated to our cause can assemble at parks to sit-in for one or two hours as part of the Satyagraha to register their protest. The main requirement of Satyagraha is to resist commercial activities on that day, he added.

“Unlike other protests, we are not asking anyone to close shops or restaurants. Participating is totally voluntary and this is really a people’s movement. We want to wake up the authorities, especially all the elected representatives, DC, SP, Special Commissioners and CEOs and other top officials who have scant regard for Mysuru, its heritage and biodiversity and who are hell-bent on destroying them in the name of development,” Bhamy Shenoy said.

Opposition to stadium land

MGP Working President Shobhana said that the MGP has opposed the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s International Cricket Stadium that is proposed at Hanchya-Sathagalli.

“In the 20-acre land that has been earmarked by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, there was a lake named Kananakatte. We demand the rejuvenation of the Lake and the land for the stadium can be allotted elsewhere,” she said.

There was another lake nearby called the Megalakatte Lake and a PU College is coming up after eating away the water body. “We want this water body to be rejuvenated,” she added.