Three-day Fusion Music Festival begins

February 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Fusion Music Festival organised by Mysore Music Association in commemoration of its Founder, Sister John de Britto, began at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium here last evening. The festival was inaugurated by Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy by lighting the traditional lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganapathy said that Sister John came to mind whenever he heard of Piano music. Noting that Sister John was a great musician and a gentle lady, he said she could be called the Piano Guru of Mysuru.

“Apart from being an accomplished western classical concert Pianist, Sister John was also a pioneer in making a serious attempt at playing Karnatak music on the Piano. I am very happy to have inaugurated the music festival organised in her memory,” he said.

Picture shows Praveen D. Rao and team presenting ‘Chakrafonics, World Music Band.’

Just as William Shakespeare had said, “If music be the food of love, play on, Give me excess of it…,” music lovers can now have excess of this music for three days, he added.

Recalling his days as a Press reporter in Mumbai decades ago, Ganapathy referred to an instance when he was asked to interview a young musician: “I did not know how to begin the interview. However, I began by asking him what was the difference between Indian and Western Music, to which he said that while western music is based on Rhythm, Indian music is based on melody.”

Association President M. Lakshminarayan, Secretary M.G. Narasimha, Treasurer Ebby Eapen and others were present.

On the inaugural day yesterday, renowned musicians Praveen D. Rao, Varijashree, Vivek Santosh and Pramath Kiran presented ‘Chakrafonics, World Music Band.’

Today (Feb.25), Mandolin U. Rajesh and team will present ‘Dhruvah – The Band Concert’ at 6.30 pm. Musicians Naresh Iyer, Aalaap Raju, Swaminathan and Steven Samuel will be part of the concert.

Tomorrow (Feb.26) the final day, Dr. Mysore M. Manjunath and team will present ‘Junction – in Concert’ at 6.30 pm. Musicians Rafique Khan, B.C. Manjunath, Vivek Santosh, Pramath Kiran and Bruthuva Caleb will be part of the concert.