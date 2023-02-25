Three-day Fusion Music Festival begins
News

Three-day Fusion Music Festival begins

February 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Fusion Music Festival organised by Mysore Music Association in commemoration of its Founder, Sister John de Britto, began at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium here last evening. The festival was inaugurated by Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy by lighting the traditional lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganapathy said that Sister John came to mind whenever he heard of Piano music. Noting that Sister John was a great musician and a gentle lady, he said she could be called the Piano Guru of Mysuru.

“Apart from being an accomplished  western classical concert Pianist, Sister John was also a pioneer in making a serious attempt at playing Karnatak music on the Piano. I am very happy to have inaugurated the music festival organised in her memory,” he said.

Picture shows Praveen D. Rao and team presenting ‘Chakrafonics, World Music Band.’

Just as William Shakespeare had said, “If music be the food of love, play on, Give me excess of it…,” music lovers can now have excess of this music for three days, he added.

Recalling his days as a Press reporter in Mumbai decades ago, Ganapathy referred to  an  instance when he was asked to interview a young  musician: “I did not know how to begin the interview. However, I began by asking him what was the difference between Indian and Western Music, to which he said that while western music is based on Rhythm, Indian music is based on melody.” 

Association President M. Lakshminarayan, Secretary M.G. Narasimha, Treasurer Ebby Eapen and others were present.

On the inaugural day yesterday, renowned musicians Praveen D. Rao, Varijashree, Vivek Santosh and Pramath Kiran presented ‘Chakrafonics, World Music Band.’

READ ALSO  Tribute to Mysore Music Association Founder Sr. John: Three-day Fusion Music Fest at Jaganmohan Palace from Feb. 24

Today (Feb.25), Mandolin U. Rajesh and team will present ‘Dhruvah – The Band Concert’ at 6.30 pm. Musicians  Naresh Iyer, Aalaap Raju, Swaminathan and Steven Samuel will be part of the concert.

Tomorrow (Feb.26) the final day, Dr. Mysore M. Manjunath and team will present ‘Junction – in Concert’ at 6.30 pm. Musicians Rafique Khan, B.C. Manjunath, Vivek Santosh, Pramath Kiran and Bruthuva Caleb will be part of the concert.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching