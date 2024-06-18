Three-day National Yoga Olympiad begins in city

June 18, 2024

Governor Gehlot calls for taking Yoga to every household

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day National Yoga Olympiad, with the theme ‘Yoga For Self and Society,’ organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, began in the city this morning.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the Olympiad at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall on Hunsur Road here. It was also for the first time that, Yoga Olympiad is being organised in the City of Palaces Mysuru.

In his address, Governor Gehlot highlighted the importance of yoga in culture and tradition of the land since ancient days as mentioned in several epics, that earned India the role of ‘Yoga Guru’ in the world.

Citing his own experience of gaining positive benefits with the regular practice of Yoga and Meditation, Governor Gehlot said: “Yoga helps in maintaining physical and mental health, which was underlined by Swami Vivekananda, in his address at Chicago Convention. As a further push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in Yoga getting world recognition with the declaration of celebrating International Day of Yoga on June 21, following the proposal of PM Modi before United Nations (UN) on Sept. 27, 2014, which was approved by UN General Assembly within 90 days. Since then, International Day of Yoga is being celebrated all over the world.”

“The theme of forthcoming International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga For Women Empowerment,’ which is very much essential. The intention behind NCERT organising Yoga Olympiad is to educate the students on the importance of yoga which helps in maintaining a semblance of physical, mental, spiritual and emotional health, contributing to development of their personality,” said Governor Gehlot.

Inspired by various initiatives taken by PM Modi for popularising Yoga, NCERT launched Yoga Olympiad in the year 2016, which is being organised till date. It is mainly intended at kindling interest about Yoga in children and keep them informed about the history and significance attached to Yoga. It is pertinent to note that, the number of children taking part in Olympiad is surging on year-on-year basis, aimed at boosting Pancha Kosha among children — Annamaya Kosha (food sheath), Pranamaya Kosha (sheath of prana or life), Manomaya Kosha (mind sheath), Vijnanamaya Kosha (knowledge or wisdom sheath) and Anandamaya Kosha (bliss sheath), also the aim of Government of India.

Giving a clarion call for practicing Yoga at every household, the Governor said that the State Government has conceptualised a programme named ‘Har Ghar Yoga,’ synchronising with the core mantra of the country — Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Likewise, India is doing the job of uniting the world through Yoga, added Gehlot.

Students of RIE, Mysuru, performed Yoga to popular song ‘Jai Ho,’ as a prelude to the yoga demonstration by students of various States, at the different rooms of RIE between 2 pm and 7 pm today and 9 am to 7 pm tomorrow, along with ‘Mysuru Darshan’ today and tomorrow between 2 pm and 7 pm.

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. N.K. Lokanath, NCERT Director Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, RIE Principal Prof. Y. Srikanth, KSOU VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse and National Yoga Olympiad Coordinator Prof. Kalpana Venugopal and Press & Publicity Committee Convener Dr. S. Nagaraja were present.

600 students, teachers

Over 600 participants, including 500 students and 100 teachers, from all the States and United Territories are attending Yoga Olympiad.

They include students and teachers of all Government and Government-aided schools, Kendriya Vidyalay Sanghatan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, National Tribal Students Education Society, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Vidyabharati Akhilya Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan and various multi-purpose schools recognised by RIE. Prizes will be distributed to winners during valedictory at RIE Quadrangle on June 20 at 9 am by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Union Education Ministry.