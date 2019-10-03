Three killed in separate accidents

October 3, 2019

CRPF soldier’s body to be brought to K.R. Nagar from Telangana today; Two Mysureans’ bodies handed over to family members

Mysuru: In a tragic road accident, two persons from city, who were travelling to Bengaluru in an Innova car, were killed on the spot when the car jumped over the road divider and hit a bus coming in the opposite direction near Toobinakere, about eight kilometres from Srirangapatna in the wee hours of today.

The deceased have been identified as Mudasir Ahmed Shariff alias Waseem China (42), proprietor of A.R. Traders in Bannimantap and a resident of Rajivnagar in city and Tajamul Razvi (30), a scrap dealer and a resident of Siddique Nagar here.

The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the car was damaged beyond recognition and the front portion of the bus was also damaged.

Srirangapatna Rural Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and shifted the bodies to K.R. Hospital. Post-mortem was conducted this morning and the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased.

While Mudasir leaves behind his wife, one son and one daughter, Tajamul leaves behind his wife and two children.

Namaz-e-Janaza of Mudasir and Tajamul will be held at Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road after Maghrib prayers (6.20 pm) today, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Ground near Tipu Circle in city.

CRPF soldier killed in Telangana

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier from K.R. Nagar has been killed in a bike accident at Telangana on Tuesday night.

The deceased is M. Manjunath (35), son of Madaiah and a resident of Madhuvanahalli Layout in K.R. Nagar. Manjunath has been serving in CRPF since 12 years and was the Head Constable in the 141st CRPF battalion at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Manjunath, after finishing his duty on Tuesday night was returning to his house at Ashwapuram, when two persons on a bike coming from the opposite direction rammed into Manjunath’s bike near Poonavaram.

While the rider and the pillion died on the spot, Manjunath, who was seriously injured died while being shifted to a hospital, it is learnt. The body of Manjunath was shifted to a Government Hospital and handed over to CRPF authorities after post-mortem.

The mortal remains of Manjunath would be shifted in a plane to Bengaluru today and would be brought to K.R. Nagar in a CRPF vehicle from the CRPF centre at Yelahanka.

Deceased Manjunath leaves behind his wife, who is working as a BSF Constable in Telangana, two children and a host of relatives and friends.

Tahsildar M. Manjula, who visited the family of the deceased, consoled them and has instructed the officials concerned to inspect the place of the last rites and take necessary steps.

Instructions have been given to keep the body of Manjunath at the Government School premises in Mandhuvanahalli Layout for the public to pay their last respects.

