Three-month theatre training for women begins at Rangayana

November 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Padma Shri Nagarathnamma Women’s Theatre Training Camp, organised by Rangayana, was inaugurated at Rangayana premises here on Tuesday. Senior theatre artiste Ratna Mirle inaugurated the three-month theatre training camp for women by traditionally exchanging ‘bagina’ with the camp participants.

Later, addressing the theatre enthusiasts, Ratna Mirle lauded the efforts of Rangayana for hosting theatre camp exclusively for women. Remembering her days as a theatre artiste, she said, “Before establishing Rangayana, B.V. Karanth was in close contact with our ‘Samatento’ theatre troupe. As Rangayana grew, it also helped amateur theatre artistes grow along with it. Besides the number of audience also increased as the number of artistes rose steadily.”

Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa, who presided over the event, said: “Over the last eight months, theatre activities had come to a standstill due to the pandemic. Gradually, Rangayana started organising various activities and is attracting theatre enthusiasts towards it.”

Expressing his desire to keep the theatre repertory always active, he said: “Starting with planting of saplings amidst Corona crisis, many programmes are being organised. Now, the Rangayana and Bharatiya Rangashikshana Kendra have resumed training school. Subbaiah Naidu Theatre Training Camp is already underway.”

Stating that women have to face more challenges in theatre and we should take them along with us, the Rangayana Director said that keeping this in mind, to encourage women artistes, Rangayana has organised a three-month theatre training exclusively for women, in memory of Padma Shri Nagarathnamma, who is known to have formed women theatre troupe.

Picture shows participants of Subbaiah Naidu Theatre Training Camp presenting ‘Kolata’ on the occasion.

COVID guidelines in place

Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, who spoke, said that all the COVID guidelines are being followed at the camps and weekend shows being organised at Rangayana. Already, 26 theatre enthusiasts are taking part in the Subbaiah Naidu Theatre Training Camp, he added.

On the occasion, participants of Subbaiah Naidu Theatre Training Camp presented ‘Kolata.’ Senior Rangayana artiste Geetha Montadka, Camp Director Dhanya Kotian, Convenor Arasikere Yogananda, artiste R.C. Dhananjay and others were present.