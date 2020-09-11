Three new bridges to come up on River Cauvery
September 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha this morning inspected the ongoing works of Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Highway along with a team of officials. The 140-odd-km Highway is being upgraded to a 10-lane Highway and as an Economic Corridor. The 10 lanes include two service roads on either sides of the eight-lane main carriageway. 

The NHAI has taken up the core works at an estimated cost of Rs. 7,400 crore. The project is under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I approved by the Government of India. The MP told reporters that three new bridges will be built across River Cauvery. The road will have several bypass stretches and the main towns will not  be touched. 

One 7-kilometre bypass road will be constructed at Siddalingapura after Naguvinahalli between Paschimavahini and Naguvinahalli. This bypass road will not touch Srirangapatna and a new 300-metre long and 60-metre wide bridge will be constructed on River Cauvery at Ganjam and the bypass road will connect the existing Highway after K. Shettihalli. 

The MP also inspected the 93-km six-lane Mysuru-Madikeri Economic Corridor Expressway Project along the Mysuru-Madikeri NH-275. The 115 km-long Expressway is being built to connect Mysuru and Madikeri. Once completed, the Expressway will not touch Mysuru and will link the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway that is being expanded to 10-lane Highway. The NHAI has completed the boundary marking (stone fixing) exercise so far. 

