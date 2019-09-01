Tiger devours man inside Bandipur Reserve

September 1, 2019

Gundlupet, Sept.1 (SOMG &BCT)- A 55-year-old man was devoured by a tiger at Kundkere Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve last evening. The half-eaten body was found by villagers this morning.

The victim is Shivamadaiah of Chowdahalli village in Gundlupet taluk and according to villagers, he had gone to graze cattle yesterday. However, he had not returned home last night while the cattle had returned to their sheds.

Villagers suspect that the tiger would have pounced on Shivamadaiah while he was returning home behind his livestock.

Another report says that he had taken a pair of oxen to plough the field of his relative and the tiger attacked him while he was on his way home. The feline would have dragged him deep inside bushes as his body was found amidst thick foliage.

This morning, his family members and villagers went in search of him and they found his body at Hundipura village on the fringes of the forest. The tiger had eaten away a part of the body. The body was found inside Kundkere Range of the Tiger Reserve.

Forest officials said that Shivamadaiah had taken the pathway that is not normally taken as it is deep inside the Tiger Reserve.

There is a Huliyamma Temple near the vicinity and people visit the area only during the annual Jathra of the Goddess. Other times, the area is desolate and a tiger territory.

Fear has set in among the villagers who have panicked after the incident. They complained that the big cat was frequently spotted in the village outskirts.

Forest Department personnel who visited the spot have started combing operations but the feline has not been spotted anywhere near the vicinity.