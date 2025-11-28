Tigress captured near Hanagod in Hunsur Division

November 28, 2025

Forest Department launches search to rescue four cubs

Mysore/Mysuru: A tigress was captured near Gowdanakatte village, Hanagod Hobli in Hunsur Division in the wee hours of today.

It is learnt that yesterday the tigress tried to attack two villagers, who had gone to spray fertiliser for the maize crop. After managing to escape from the attack, the villagers demanded the capture of the tigress. Following this, the Forest staff began conducting combing operation and spotted the tigress.

While monitoring its movements using a thermal drone, the Forest staff saw four cubs along with it.

Soon, camp elephants Ajay, Prashantha, Sugreeva and Harsha were brought to the spot following which Veterinarians Dr. Adarsh and Dr. Waseem Mirza, sharpshooters Ranjan and Akram, mounted on the four elephants and began combing operation along with other staff.

At about 4 am today, the tigress was spotted and Ranjan, sitting atop elephant Ajay fired a tranquilliser dart which struck the tigress immobilising it. As soon as the tigress fell, the Forest staff secured it with a net and placed it inside a cage.

The cage with the tigress shifted to a safe place, where the Veterinarians examined its health and later shifted to Mysuru Zoo’s Chamundi Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Korgalli.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has launched a search operation to trace and rescue the four tiger cubs.