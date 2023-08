August 6, 2023

Tilothama G. Bhat (75), wife of Yakshagana Academy former member and senior writer G.S. Bhat, passed away on Friday in city.

A resident of Saraswathipuram near Kamakshi Hospital, she had served as an Associate Teacher at Devalapura High School in Mysuru taluk.

She leaves behind her husband, son Dr. Rajeev Bhat, daughter Neetha and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar.