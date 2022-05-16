‘Timely health check-ups must for keeping self disease-free’

May 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that timely health check-ups is key for keeping oneself free of diseases, Nadoja Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, Founder of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy temple said that maintaining a good health goes a long way in achieving success in life.

He was speaking after inaugurating the free health check-up camp organised by Yoganarasimhaswamy temple in association with Nayana Kumar’s Multispeciality Hospital at the temple premises in Vijayanagar here recently.

“We bless the people for good health whenever they come to us. With newer diseases on the rise, it is imperative that people should undergo regular health check-ups for their own well-being,” the Swamiji said.

Noting that Nayana Kumar’s Hospital is providing good medical service to the people, he said that the Hospital Founder K.B. Kumar has resolved to serve the society through the establishment of this Hospital.

Pointing out that everyone should join hands with the Hospital for ensuring the health of everyone, the Swamiji said that the health check-up camp is one of the steps in that direction. There are plans to hold such health check up camps once a week, he added.

Nayana Kumar’s Multi-speciality Hospital Managing Trustee K.B. Kumar, in his address, said that the health check up camp has been organised with the blessings of Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji and expressed hope that the camp will be of great benefit for the temple devotees and members of the public.

More than 350 people underwent health check up of eyes, ears and for ailments such as Blood Pressure, Diabetes etc.

Temple Administrator N. Srinivasan, Chief Priest N. Sheshadri , Hospital Doctors, Nursing staff and others were present on the occasion.