‘Timely health check-ups must for keeping self disease-free’
News

‘Timely health check-ups must for keeping self disease-free’

May 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that timely health check-ups is key for keeping oneself free of diseases, Nadoja Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, Founder of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy temple said that maintaining a good health goes a long way in achieving success in life.

He was speaking after inaugurating the free health check-up camp organised by Yoganarasimhaswamy temple in association with Nayana Kumar’s Multispeciality Hospital at the temple premises in Vijayanagar here recently.

“We bless the people for good health whenever they come to us. With newer diseases on the rise, it is imperative that people should undergo regular health check-ups for their own well-being,” the Swamiji said.

Noting that Nayana Kumar’s Hospital is providing good medical service to the people, he said that the Hospital Founder K.B. Kumar has resolved to serve the society through the establishment of this Hospital.

Pointing out that everyone should join hands with the Hospital for ensuring the health of everyone, the Swamiji said that the health check-up camp is one of the steps in that direction. There are plans to hold such health check up camps once a week, he added.

Nayana Kumar’s Multi-speciality Hospital Managing Trustee K.B. Kumar, in his address, said that the health check up camp has been organised with the blessings of Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji and expressed hope that the camp will be of great benefit for the temple devotees and members of the public.

More than 350 people underwent health check up of eyes, ears and for ailments such as Blood Pressure, Diabetes etc.

Temple Administrator N. Srinivasan, Chief Priest N. Sheshadri , Hospital Doctors, Nursing staff and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching