Desi Utsava: Children introduced to traditional games

May 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Desi Utsava’ organised by Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Mysuru, at Diamond Jubilee Indoor Sports Complex, NIE College in city on Saturday was inaugurated by International Yoga Champion Khushi.

Speaking later, Khushi said: “it was impossible to come out of the house during the outbreak of COVID pandemic. “During those times when the whole world was isolated in between four walls, the Desi Games like Aliguli Mane, Chowka Bara and Pagade, have kept children active.”

Stating that many of our Desi Games have got recognition at the international level, Khushi said that many Desi Games are not familiar to many of us. “There are a lot of games which must get recognition and must be brought back to practice in daily life,” she added.

Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra Secretary A.R. Mallaraju, who too spoke, expressed his disappointment on parents who fail to introduce the Desi Games to their children. “Parents who have enjoyed playing Desi Games when they were young, are not making any initiation in teaching them to their children. Few parents have failed in introducing the culture and tradition to their children,” he added.

Students from various educational institutions have registered themselves for ‘Desi Utsava,’ where all efforts are made to introduce various traditional games to the students.

Students actively participated in ‘Yattinagadi Savari.’ Matanaduva Gombe, Kuduregadiya Savari etc. were other attractions at ‘Desi Utsav.’