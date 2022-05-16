Author-reader meet sees many happy moments

May 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The author, Dr. Sudha Murty, met her readers last evening in Mysuru where she happily autographed many books loved by her readers. While many young children proudly displayed their autographed books, Sudha Murty asked them never to give up their reading habit. “Reading is one of the most beautiful habits. The more we read, the more we will understand about others. Books are one of the best sources of knowledge. If you don’t read, you are really missing something in your life,” she said.

The former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the current Chairperson of Murty Foundation, Dr. Sudha Murty was in city yesterday as the chief guest at the 93rd Graduation Day of MMC&RI. After the event, she went to Crossword Book Store at Forum Mall where the author-reader event was organised.

There were many fans waiting for her at the bookstore. After exchanging pleasantries, the fans requested Dr. Sudha Murty to autograph their copies of her books. The author readily agreed and signed many books. She even posed for photos and selfies with the readers. Seeing Dr. Sudha Murty, many other visitors to the bookstore bought her books just to get them author-autographed.

Later speaking to Star of Mysore, she said that during COVID, many children were glued to mobile phones and TVs. There is an urgent need to wean them away from gadgets. Books are the best for this and this is the reason why the programme was organised.

She said that over 33 lakh copies of her English books have been sold in India. “I believe that if a child is given a book, the little one will surely read it and that is how the reading habit is cultivated. Parents and teachers have a great role to play,” she said.

She said, “This lesson should be given to children through elders. Restrict television and mobile phones and discuss books with your children,” she told parents.

Notably at the event, some of the readers were the employees of Infosys Mysore, the company Founded by her husband N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Author Dr. Sudha Murty autographing a copy of her book for a reader.

On Hebbal Lake

Star of Mysore drew Dr. Sudha Murty’s attention towards the deteriorating state of the rejuvenated Hebbal Lake that was given a new lease of life by Infosys Foundation, she said, “We have spent nearly Rs. 105 crore to rejuvenate and give a new look to the Hebbal Lake and soon after rejuvenation, hundreds of migratory birds flocked the Lake. But now, reports of sewage and industrial effluents entering the Lake daily have come to my notice. Unfortunately the Lake has not been put to good use. I will visit the Lake soon.”