‘Tipu not to be dropped from text books this year’

February 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that lessons on Tipu Sultan will not be withdrawn from School Textbooks, Primary and Higher Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the Text Books Review Committee is of the opinion that a much wider debate is needed on the issue.

Speaking to press persons at Manasagangotri here on Monday, Suresh Kumar maintained that the present content on Tipu Sultan in School text books will continue in the forthcoming academic year too. Referring to the delay in the distribution of School text books and uniforms, he said that the issue has been sorted out and there would no delay in the future. Pointing out that renowned English Novelist R.K. Narayan had argued for lessening the weight of children school bags when he was a Rajya Sabha member, the Minister said that the Government has decided to introduce two-days a month as bag-less days.

Stating that CCTV cameras will be installed at all SSLC Exam centres, Suresh Kumar clarified that his School-stay programme was not limited to Chamarajanagar and he would do it in other districts as well.

The Minister has also asked School teachers, staff and students not to use cell phones during class hours and said that strict action will be taken if they are seen using phones for accessing social media or any other reasons.

