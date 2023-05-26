To commemorate New Parliament Building opening: Special Rs. 75 coin minted
May 26, 2023

New Delhi: A special Rs. 75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The commemorative coin will serve as a tribute to India celebrating 75 years of independence and will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

One side of the coin will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words ‘Satyamev Jayate’ below it. The word ‘Bharat’ will be written in Devanagari script on the left side and the word ‘India’ in  English on the right.

The coin will also have the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals written below the Lion Capital. The other side of the coin will show an image of the Parliament Complex.

The words ‘Sansad Sankul’ will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and ‘Parliament Complex’ in English on the lower periphery. The coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimetres and will have 200 serrations along its edges. The 35-gram coin will be made from a four-part alloy, which includes 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel and 5 percent zinc.

