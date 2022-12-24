Tourist rush towards Mysuru, two accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Photo News

Tourist rush towards Mysuru, two accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

December 24, 2022

Due to heavy influx of tourists towards Mysuru for Christmas and New Year season, traffic on the 10-lane Mysuru-Benglauru Highway was choked with vehicles at a couple of places this morning. While one side of the road towards Bengaluru was empty, the other side, towards Mysuru was chock-a-block. Traffic was stranded at many places in Mandya for more than one hour and it extended up to 10 to 13 kilometres. The Highway witnessed two accidents this morning. Two persons were killed when the tempo traveller in which they were returning from Tirupati collided with a goods vehicle near Mudugere Gate in Channapatna. The devotees hailed from Chikkade village in Pandavapura Taluk. A couple of them sustained severe injuries and they have been admitted to a hospital at Channapatna. Further details are awaited. In another accident, a milk truck driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the road divider on the Maddur flyover. As a result, hundreds of litres of milk was spilled on the road. The driver has sustained injuries. [Pics. by Vinay Karekura]

Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Tourist rush towards Mysuru, two accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway”

  1. Howdy, Modi! says:
    December 26, 2022 at 10:56 am

    “Due to heavy influx of tourists towards Mysuru for Christmas and New Year season, traffic on the 10-lane Mysuru-Benglauru Highway was choked with vehicles at a couple of places this morning. While one side of the road towards Bengaluru was empty, the other side, towards Mysuru was chock-a-block. Traffic was stranded at many places in Mandya for more than one hour and it extended up to 10 to 13 kilometres. The Highway witnessed two accidents this morning”
    This new highway is already unable to handle the plethora of cars by the car-loving Indians, who launder their money got from corruption to buy these cars, and to spend the illegally acquired money like this.
    In one day, this highway is clogged up, and 2 accidents . This is the situation even twhen this highway is not fully operational.
    Wait until a few months, and see how unusable this highway will become, with massive numbers of cars. Many accidents too.
    Indians are breeding like rats, and India’s population has outstripped that of China.
    Enjoy the clogged up highway, choed Mysore city, and the crumbling Chamundi Hill, if these many casrs use its road.
    Modi’s India, is here to stay!! A third world overpopulated dump, a menace to the rest of the world as Indians scurry to emigrate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching