Tourist rush towards Mysuru, two accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Due to heavy influx of tourists towards Mysuru for Christmas and New Year season, traffic on the 10-lane Mysuru-Benglauru Highway was choked with vehicles at a couple of places this morning. While one side of the road towards Bengaluru was empty, the other side, towards Mysuru was chock-a-block. Traffic was stranded at many places in Mandya for more than one hour and it extended up to 10 to 13 kilometres. The Highway witnessed two accidents this morning. Two persons were killed when the tempo traveller in which they were returning from Tirupati collided with a goods vehicle near Mudugere Gate in Channapatna. The devotees hailed from Chikkade village in Pandavapura Taluk. A couple of them sustained severe injuries and they have been admitted to a hospital at Channapatna. Further details are awaited. In another accident, a milk truck driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the road divider on the Maddur flyover. As a result, hundreds of litres of milk was spilled on the road. The driver has sustained injuries. [Pics. by Vinay Karekura]
