Tourist spots, temples out of bounds for weekend visitors

August 3, 2021

Ban orders will be in force till Aug. 15: Chamarajanagar DC

Chamarajanagar: In the wake of steep rise in Corona positive cases in neighbouring Kerala, the District Administration of Chamarajanagar has banned the entry of visitors to all tourist places and temples during weekends as a precautionary measure.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr. M. R. Ravi, this order will be in force till Aug. 15 and issued in the safety of public health and safety. The tourist places which are out of bounds are Bharachukki, Hogenkal Falls, Wildlife safaris in Bandipur and K.Gudi in BRT Sanctuary on Saturdays and Sundays.

The RT-PCR test ‘negative’ report got done 72 hours before travel has been made mandatory for tourists who wish to stay in all resorts, lodges, home stays and cottages of Forest Department as well to participate in safaris.

With regard to temples, Dr. Ravi said Sri Male Mahadeshwara Temple will be opened for devotees only from Monday to Friday. There will not be any kind of sevas, utsavas or distribution of theertha, prasada and mundan ceremony (head tonsure). Priests are allowed to conduct regular pujas on Saturdays and Sundays without devotees.

He said all Government functions like inauguration, foundation laying and other programmes by all Departments are banned. Only 100 persons are allowed to attend marriages that too in strict observation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour and 20 persons for last rites.