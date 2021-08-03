‘Prepare for third wave of COVID pandemic’

August 3, 2021

Former CM Siddharamaiah advises State Govt.

Bengaluru: Former CM and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah has said the prime duty of the State Government is ensure that the people are not put into hardship in the coming third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said the third wave was quite visible both in Maharashtra and Kerala with steep rise in Corona positive cases. Vigilance must be intensified at borders of these two States due to increase in arrival of people.

People from Kerala who enter Karnataka through coastal districts, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Kodagu must be medically examined before allowing them inside. Those who have not taken two doses of vaccine must not be allowed and such persons must undergo RT-PCR test, he said.

Siddharamaiah wanted the Government to keep ready hospitals, oxygen, ventilators and other medical emergency systems to treat patients. Without imposing lockdown and putting people into inconvenience, the Government must manage the situation. The number of Corona positive cases is nearing 2,000 and once it crosses that number it means the third wave has entered Karnataka, he cautioned.

Instead of concentrating on taking COVID preventive steps, the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was busy in Cabinet formation. “Where is the need for him to frequent Delhi. The BJP High Command must understand the current situation,” the former CM stated.