Towards making Mysuru COVID-19 free

June 3, 2021

Sir,

I would like to bring to the notice of our Deputy Commissioner as well as MCC Commissioner a few suggestions which I have gathered from a video talk by the great mimicry artiste Dayanand.

Our DC has sought cooperation of all the citizens and elected representatives to make Mysuru Corona-free by 1st of July which indeed is very highly appreciable but nonetheless a daunting task to achieve.

In this regard, I would like to suggest to rope in our elected representatives namely, Corporators, MLAs, MLCs and MP as well as Zilla and Taluk Panchayat members belonging to all parties to utilise their supporters and party workers to take the booth-wise electoral lists, make a survey of how many of them are vaccinated partially and fully and arrange for the vaccination of the voters who are senior citizens, poor people who cannot afford to pay for the vaccination and who have no vehicle for visiting the vaccination centres.

Based on the number to be vaccinated, additional centres for vaccine administration can be arranged apart from Hospitals (both Government and Private), PHCs and at the Polling Stations which are permanently marked with booth numbers. The particular booth and the list be entrusted to a group of volunteers chosen by the administration in consultation with the elected representatives so that all those in the list be vaccinated.

Total vaccination of citizens of Mysuru would be the first step towards keeping Covid away. Apart from this, a strict vigilance be kept at various places of shopping to control crowding and ensuring physical distance, mask wearing etc., with the help of Police, NSS and NCC volunteers.

If the vaccination and public awareness is taken care of, Mysuru can reach the milestone of Corona-free and become a model for other cities in Karnataka as well as in India.

– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagar, 2.6.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]