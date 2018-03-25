Traffic diversion on Mysuru – Bengaluru highway at Mandya today
Mandya: On account of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi taking part in road shows in the district, Mandya DC N. Manjushri has ordered traffic diversion on Mysuru – Bengaluru highway passing through Mandya from 1 pm to 5 pm today.

As per a release issued by the DC, Vehicles proceeding from Mysuru to Bengaluru, will have to take a diversion at Columbia Asia Hospital Junction and pass through Arakere to reach Mandya or travel on Mysuru – Bannur – Malavalli – Maddur road to reach Bengaluru.

Likewise, Vehicles proceeding from Mysuru towards K.R. Pet via Srirangapatna, Pandavapura Station and Chinakurali, will have to take a diversion at Paschima Vahini in Srirangapatna and pass through K.R. Sagar-Aralakuppe- Elekere Handpost to reach K.R. Pet. Also vehicles coming from Bengaluru side towards Mysuru, will have to take Maddur-Malavalli-Bannur route to reach Mysuru.

Vehicles leaving Mandya to Mysuru, will have to take a diversion at Sanjaya Circle in Mandya city and pass through Kottathi-Arakere-Bannur route to reach Mysuru. As an alternative route, vehicles from Mandya to Mysuru, can take Mandya-Karighatta cross-Maralagala-Shantikoppalu route to reach Mysuru.

Vehicles travelling from Pandavapura to Mysuru have to take Yelekere- Handpost-Aralakuppe-K.R. Sagar- NMPM Circle, Belagola route to reach Mysuru, the release said.

