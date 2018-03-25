Rahul calls JD(S) Janata Dal Sangh Parivar

Malavalli: Three days after calling the Janata Dal (Secular), the BJP’s ‘B’ team at a rally in Hassan, AICC President Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the party, calling it ‘Janata Dal Sangh Parivar!’

Addressing Congress workers at Sri Kanaka Dasa Stadium here during the party’s ‘Janashirvada’ Yatra at Malavalli yesterday, Rahul said the ‘S’ in the JD(S) stood for not ‘Secular’, but for ‘Sangh Parivar’!

Alleging that the ‘Janata Dal Sangh Parivar’ had already decided to help the BJP in the coming Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said whether it would be a ‘B’ team, ‘C’ team or any other teams, the Congress will defeat the Opposition parties by showcasing the party’s achievements in the elections.

Praising Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and his welfare schemes, Rahul reiterated that the JD(S) was in an tacit alliance with the BJP and asserted that the Congress would win the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Launching a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his NDA Government, Rahul accused the PM of failing to fulfil poll promises, which included creation of jobs. Rahul appealed the people to re-elect the Congress for carrying forward the party’s development agenda.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC President Dr.G. Parameshwara, Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Minister and former MP G. Madegowda, MLAs P. Narendra Swamy and Satish Jarkiholi and others were present.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi held talks with Cauvery Hitarakshana Samiti President G. Madegowda and Complimented him for taking up farmer causes and leading cauvery agitations.