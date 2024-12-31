Traffic held up as bus hits electric pole on Chamundi Hill Road

December 31, 2024

Mysuru: Traffic was temporarily disrupted near View Point atop Chamundi Hill early this morning when a private tourist bus collided with an electric pole, causing it to fall across the road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the power supply to the pole had already been disconnected due to unpaid bills.

The accident occurred between 6.30 am and 7.30 am, when the bus, en route to the Hill Temple, hit the pole, blocking the road and halting traffic. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) officials promptly arrived at the scene and removed the pole, restoring the smooth flow of vehicles.

Hurried installations

The electric poles, hurriedly installed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chamundi Hill in 2022, have been the subject of criticism. This is the third incident in the past 15 days where an electric pole has fallen on the same stretch of road.

Devotees and regular visitors have pointed out that these poles were installed too close to the road, making them prone to being struck by vehicles during peak traffic hours. Public appeals have been made to shift the poles to safer locations to prevent further disruptions.

Adding to the controversy, power supply to the poles was disconnected due to non-payment of electricity bills. While the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat claims the responsibility lies with the Temple Authority, the latter argues that either the Zilla Panchayat or the Gram Panchayat should settle the dues.