Traffic jam at check-post amidst tightened vigil

Mysore/Mysuru: A massive traffic jam extending up to one kilometre was observed this morning at the check-post established near the entry point of Mysuru, close to the Hootagalli Industrial Area.

The check-post’s purpose was to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct.

Vehicles including school buses and other regular commuters travelling towards Mysuru and the Hootagalli Industrial Area found themselves stuck on this stretch for over 30 to 45 minutes. Even when the traffic did start to move, it progressed like a snail’s crawl.

Many school students and passengers aboard KSRTC buses caught in the congestion resorted to sticking their heads out of windows in a bid to gauge when the traffic gridlock might be eased. The traffic jam, commencing at 8 am, only began to ease around 8.45 am.

With the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency elections looming just 72 hours away, along with 14 other Constituencies in Karnataka, officials manning the check-posts have intensified their scrutiny. They aim to thwart the influx of cash, liquor, drugs and gold into Mysuru, intended for distribution among voters to sway their support towards a specific political party.

As part of this effort, every vehicle passing through is subject to meticulous inspection, with outstation vehicles particularly scrutinised. This entails thorough searches of luggage, bags and even seat compartments for any materials aimed at influencing voters.

Compounding the challenge is the meagre presence of only four to five personnel manning the check-post.

Additionally, the narrow road exacerbates the situation, with barricades strategically positioned to funnel vehicles in a specific direction, forcing them to come to a halt before reaching the inspection personnel.