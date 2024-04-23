Lok Sabha Poll-2024: Voting on Apr. 26 | Public campaign to end tomorrow at 6 pm: DC

April 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency gears up for voting on Apr. 26, the crucial phases of the election process are approaching. Tomorrow (6 pm) marks the end of the public campaign period, the beginning of the last 48-hour non-campaigning period.

The Mysuru District Administration, alongside the Police and allied departments, is fully prepared for the upcoming polling day. While candidates are granted the opportunity to make their final appeals to the electorate, the period of ‘election silence’ allows voters to reflect on their choices without campaign influence.

This morning, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, serving as the District Electoral Officer (DEO), held a press conference at the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddharthanagar on Bannur Road.

During the conference, Dr. Rajendra, flanked by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) P. Shivaraju, outlined several measures aimed at ensuring a free and fair election in the district.

Comprehensive review

This update follows a comprehensive review of the entire electoral process, including mustering, voting, de-mustering, and preparations for storing the voting machines and associated paraphernalia, all of which were discussed alongside security measures initiated by the City and District Police.

“We are coordinating with Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and the Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) to ensure compliance with the rules laid down by the Election Commission (EC) during the last 72 hours. The FSTs and the SSTs along with other election officials would keep a strict vigil on community halls, restaurants, public parks and areas around the offices of political parties,” the DC said.

Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the election campaign halts during the ‘silent period’ that lasts for 48 hours ending with the conclusion of the poll.

Ban orders will be enforced from 6 pm on Apr. 24 till midnight on Apr. 26, under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, prohibiting unlawful assemblies, public meetings, and the use of loudspeakers, and limiting gatherings to no more than five persons.

Door-to-door campaigning is still permitted. Political functionaries and party workers who are not voters of the constituency are expected to leave once campaigning ends, the DC added.

This period also sees ‘area domination’ activities by the commandos, city and district armed police and KSRP. There will be a restriction on opinion polls, and political advertisements through electronic and social media, and the enforcement of a ban on the sale of liquor, Dr. Rajendra said.

Visit to strong room

DC Dr. Rajendra and City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth visited the strong room established at Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College in Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar), Mysuru last evening.

Their purpose was to conduct an inspection and offer suggestions to officials regarding security measures for safeguarding the voting machines to be stored in the strong room. During the inspection, various facilities and amenities crucial for the electoral process were meticulously examined.

These included the ground floor and the first floors, which house essential components such as counting centres, EVM storage halls, VVPAT storage halls, rooms designated for observers, media accommodations, CCTV surveillance systems, robust security measures, uninterrupted electricity supply, provisions for ambulance services, restroom facilities, drinking water availability, and adequate barricading to ensure smooth proceedings on the polling day.