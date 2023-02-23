Traffic signal light needed at two places in Mysuru East

February 23, 2023

Sir,

Of late, the density of vehicular traffic has increased in Mysuru city due to tourist rush and also due to rise in number of vehicle purchasers. Hence, two traffic signals are urgently needed in Mysuru East — One at Sangeetha Corner in Siddarthanagar and another at Devegowda Circle on Ring Road (Bannur Road Junction).

Sangeetha Corner Circle connects four roads from Dr. Raj Kumar Road, Dairy Office, T. Narasipur Road and Siddarthanagar. There are many Schools, Colleges and Hospitals in the area and a lot of vehicles pass through this locality. Recently three accidents occurred at this busy Circle. Especially in the evenings, there will be a heavy rush for shopping by the residents of nearby layouts.

Devegowda Circle connects to Ring Road, Bannur Road and Kollegal and also towards Bengaluru. Most of the time, private buses, lorries and other vehicles pass through this Circle.

Also, vehicles travelling towards MM Hills, Nanjangud, Kollegal and Chamarajanagar too use this route. There are many new extensions being developed in the area and vehicle movements are bound to increase in the days to come.

Hence, in the larger interests and safety of people, I request the authorities concerned to take necessary action in this regard and ensure traffic control by installing signal lights soon.

– Devaiah Boovadira, Lalitha Mahal Nagar, 20.2.2023

