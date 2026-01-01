January 1, 2026

Sir,

The South Western Railway (SWR) is no doubt doing a good job through constant upgradation to meet the growing requirements of the public and, of course, to enhance comfort and travel experience — especially in the Mysuru Division.

I would suggest that SWR Mysuru consider broadcasting train announcements through FM radio. This could help the public plan the last few minutes of their journey before arriving at the station — whether to board a train or receive relatives; enable cab drivers to receive passengers on time; and help specially-abled persons get timely assistance.

While the logistics involved are beyond my understanding, some experts can certainly work out the feasibility.

– E.Venkatesh, Vidyaranyapuram, 25.12.2025

