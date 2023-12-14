Training for pourakarmikas on safety in workplace held

December 14, 2023

Eight pourakarmikas given job letters

Mysore/Mysuru: Training on safety in workplace, awareness, skill and behaviour for pourakarmikas, organised by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in association with Harpic World Toilet College, was held at Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall in the city.

Speaking after inaugurating the training programme, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff said “Pourakarmikas involved in cleaning works should use safety gears and show good attitude towards their colleagues.”

The training was conducted by Harpic World Toilet College State Manager M. Jagadish (Rithwin) and State Convenor M. Bindu (Raksha).

The MCC Commissioner also handed over appointment letters to seven pourakarmikas and one loader on compassion grounds on the occasion.

This is the fourth training programme by MCC and 1,000 beneficiaries have been trained so far. MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) G.S. Somashekar, MCC Zone-6 Zonal Officer Prathibha and Environmental Engineer Mythri were present.