Trains flagged off from Ashokapuram

February 16, 2025

Mysuru: Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna inaugurated a new booking office at the second entrance of the upgraded Ashokapuram Railway Station in city last evening, enhancing ticketing facilities and overall accessibility for passengers.

Somanna also symbolically flagged off two MEMU pairs of trains to Bengaluru, which will operate from today. These trains were previously running from Mysuru City Railway Station.

Six more trains will be operated from Ashokapuram to different destinations including MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Cauvery Express, Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru City Malgudi Express, Kacheguda-Mysuru Express, MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Express in the coming days.

The MEMU train pairs Minister Somanna flagged off are Train No. 06525/26 and 66551/52, extending their route from Mysuru Station to Ashokapuram. This move strengthens connectivity between Ashokapuram, Mysuru and Bengaluru, marking a significant step in improving regional rail transport.

Speaking on the occasion, Somanna lauded former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha for undertaking the development of Ashokapuram Yard with a cost of

Rs. 45 crore. He said that the 2025-2026 Railway Budget has allocated Rs. 2,65,000 crore and all departments have been given allocations and importance.

“Till 2014, each State would get an annual Railway allocation of Rs. 823 crore while the Narendra Modi Government has been allocating Rs. 7,564 crore per State since 2014. In Karnataka now, work is under progress in Railway projects worth Rs. 37,000 crore,” he said.

The introduction of MEMU trains provides more convenient travel options. Railway officials stated that the Ashokapuram Station will ensure a seamless experience for both daily commuters and long-distance travellers.

Additional train operations from Ashokapuram will further ease congestion at Mysuru City Railway Station. This will particularly benefit Mysuru South localities such as J.P. Nagar, Vidyaranyapuram and surrounding areas of the Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency.

Rs. 45 crore revamp

The extensive upgrade of Ashokapuram Railway Station was executed at a cost of Rs. 45 crore. Situated 5.2 km from Mysuru City Junction on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section, the Station has undergone major infrastructural enhancements aimed at decongesting Mysuru City Junction by redistributing passenger and rail traffic.

Developed as an alternative terminal to Mysuru City Railway Station, Ashokapuram now boasts six platforms and two stabling lines.

Key upgrades

New Station building and booking office: A second entry on Pampapathi Road.

Extended Foot Overbridge (FOB): Connecting all platforms for easier movement.

Coach watering facilities: Installed on railroads 4, 5, 6 and 7 to support increased train operations.

Expanded parking: Catering to two-wheelers and four-wheelers at the second entry.

Coach guidance boards: To be installed on all six platforms at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.

With these enhancements, Ashokapuram serves as Mysuru’s second terminal, boosting efficiency across 11 platforms and facilitating new train services. The Station’s second entry improves accessibility, accommodating the city’s expanding urban landscape.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs K. Vivekananda & C.N. Manjegowda and SWR Mysuru DRM Shilpi Agarwal were present.