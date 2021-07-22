Trauma Care Centre relieved from COVID treatment

July 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A COVID Care Centre (CCC), which was functioning at the Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road in city, has been relieved from Corona treatment, thanks to steady decline in cases.

This CCC was established at Trauma Centre to treat patients due to spike in Corona positive cases in city and district. So far, 948 patients have been treated. This Centre has 135 beds, which included 101 oxygen, 24 without oxygen and 10 ICU beds. An oxygen generating plant has been set up in the Hospital premises. This has helped in treating patients, Dr. Prashanth, Medical Superintendent, PKTB&CD Hospital and the Nodal Officer of Trauma Care Centre, told SOM.

Treatment had been given to all patients on par with private hospitals. Over 20 doctors and the medical staff worked in three shifts daily to treat patients. Unfortunately, 50 persons have died of severe breathlessness in the Hospital. Initially, they faced problems to arrange medical equipment for the new Hospital. But the District Administration, donors and Private Hospital doctors offered their timely help. This came as a big boost for the doctors to treat patients. Now, Trauma Care Centre has no single patient. However, 14 patients are under treatment in the adjacent Super Specialty Hospital, he added.

KR & District Hospitals

At K.R. Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Ward, 122 persons are still undergoing treatment. Over 100 beds are vacant. Ten black fungus affected patients were under treatment.

Likewise, only 10 patients were taking treatment at District COVID Hospital.