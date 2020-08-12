Trauma Centre on KRS Road as additional COVID Hospital

August 12, 2020

Modern facility has 246 beds and 46 ventilators; SARI and ILI patients to be admitted there: DC

Mysore/Mysuru: The new and ultra-modern Mysuru Trauma Care Centre in PKTB premises on KRS Road will be used as another COVID-19 Hospital in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases, said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar here this morning.

He was addressing the Task Force meeting of Chamaraja Constituency along with MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Corporator M.U. Subbaiah at Zilla Panchayat Hall this morning. The DC said that the Centre has 246 beds and 46 ventilators.

“All the patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) at the K.R. Hospital at present will be shifted to this Trauma Centre and the K.R. Hospital will be reserved to treat non-COVID patients. The Trauma Hospital is a second major advanced facility to treat COVID patients after the District Hospital that has now been converted into an exclusive facility to treat virus-infected patients,” he said.

The DC asked the Health Department officers and all those allied departments who are fighting the virus to ensure that contact tracing and quarantine measures are strictly enforced. “If there is shortage of personnel, the services of booth-level officers can be used. Also, the Chamaraja Constituency has been divided into three zones to conduct rapid testing. Town Hall has been identified as Zone 6, CITB Choultry as Zone 5 and Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri as Zone 4. Rapid testing will be undertaken at these venues,” he added.

This apart, 15 mobile rapid testing units will be given to Chamaraja segment, the DC added. On COVID infections in J.K. Tyres and Industries, MLA said that over 1,200 employees have been subjected to COVID tests and they and their quarantined family members are being monitored. Still, tests have to be conducted on over 5,000 employees of the factory to rule out any further infections, he added.