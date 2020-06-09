Tree-planting, sticker campaign on Environment Day

June 9, 2020

Devi Kere rejuvenation to complete before mid-July 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: World Environment Day was celebrated by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, at Nadanahalli Lake (Devi Kere) by planting saplings on the banks of the lake.

Amit Kumar, Chairman, CII Mysuru and Pavan G. Ranga, Vice-Chairman, CII Mysuru, along with Sam Cherian and Savitha Mallapa, Convenor and Co-Convenor of CII CSR Panel respectively and Dr. Pradeep Manjunath and Nikhil Koundinya, Chair and Co-Chair of CII-Yi (Young Indians) respectively and Vikram Hebbar, GM-HR in JK Tyre and Basil Joshi, GM-HR in Rishi FIBC, were present on the occasion along with other CSR Panel members and local resident members.

Devi Kere is being rejuvenated in association with District Administration and CII with the support of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. and rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd., which is expected to complete before mid-July 2020. More than 200 saplings will be planted around the lake to make it home for many birds and even for migrating birds.

Planting the saplings at the lake vicinity, CII Chairman Amit Kumar suggested that every individual has a responsibility to save the Mother Nature and requested to plant at least one tree sapling during the month of June.

Pavan Ranga, Vice-Chairman, asked on how once upon a time such good lakes got disappeared over a period of time and after rejuvenating how to sustain these lakes and requested the local community to support sustain such initiatives of CII.

Sam Cherian, Convenor of CSR Panel, suggested to look at such other dying lakes in and around the city which can be rejuvenated with the support of the District Administration.

Seshadripuram Degree College

The NSS Unit of Seshadripuram Degree College in association with NSS Cell, University of Mysore (UoM), celebrated World Environment Day with the theme ‘Plant Trees and Save Lives’ by adopting two public parks at Lakshmikantanagar on June 5. B. Umesh, wildlife photographer and Shivanna, former Corporator, Lakshmikantanagar and Lakshmi Shivanna, Corporator, Lakshmikantanagar, were the chief guests. They planted and watered the saplings as part of the celebrations. Around 100 saplings were planted by the staff and the NSS volunteers. N. Archanaswamy, Prnicipal, SIPUC and Prof. K. Sowmya Erappa, Principal, Seshadripuram Degree College and the staff members were present. R. Raghavendra, NSS Officer, proposed a vote of thanks and requested all to plant a sapling and to look after it until it grows big enough to sustain itself.

CII Young Indians (Yi), Mysuru

Team of CII Yi Mysuru celebrated World Environment Day by uniquely starting a sticker campaign. Tree saplings were also planted at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW).

These stickers say ‘Clean and Green Mysuru’ to educate outsiders about our clean city and to maintain the same, and for Mysureans to have a feel good factor about the city. Gurudutta Hegde, Commissioner, MCC and Dr. Nagaraj, Health Officer, MCC, Amit Kumar, Chairman, CII Mysuru, Pavan Ranga, Vice-Chairman, CII Mysuru, Dr. M. Pradeep, Chairman, Young Indians, Nikhil P. Koundinya, Co-Chair, Yi Mysuru, along with the team of Executive Council members, pasted these stickers on MCC vehicles. A total of 5,000 stickers will be distributed to Mysureans by the team to be pasted on their vehicles. Bharath Devarajappa, G.L. Shubha, Ravi Shankar, Raghavendra, Smitha Tom, Abhigna Rajiv from Yi Executive Council distributed the stickers tobio the public.