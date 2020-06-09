Rellow Plaque installed at Kuvempu’s ‘Udayaravi’ house in Mysuru

June 9, 2020

Yuva Brigade launches new project to introduce State’s great personalities and places of importance

Mysore/Mysuru: A Blue Plaque is installed in a public place in the United Kingdom and elsewhere as a permanent sign to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site, serving as a historical marker. Similarly, to identify places, persons and buildings which have special link, the Yuva Brigade, led by its Founder Chakravarti Sulibele, has taken up a new project of installing ‘Rellow Plaques’ (Plaques with Red and Yellow colours) at such significant places.

The Rellow Plaque features brief description of the place where it will be installed apart from uploading the details of such places on the website ‘rellowplaques.com’

The new initiative was launched in city yesterday by installing ‘Rellow Plaque’ at ‘Udayaravi’, the house of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu in V.V. Mohalla, Mysuru. The plaque was unveiled by Kuvempu’s daughter Tarini and son-in-law Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, who is also the former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chidananda Gowda said that installing of Rellow Plaque is a good move. “There are instances of people, who come to Mysuru to visit Kuvempu’s residence, searching for his house in Kuvempunagar. Hence, this initiative is of great help to public,” he added.

Tarini Chidananda expressed her gratitude stating: “Many do not know about the residence of Kuvempu in Mysuru. Now, with this project, information will be available at the finger tip on internet.”

Yuva Brigade Founder and Orator Chakravarti Sulibele said that it has been six years since Yuva Brigade started social activities with no expectations. “When everybody was at home during the lockdown, we got an idea of introducing the places and personalities of importance to the public and thus, the project was started,” he added.

“Rellow Plaques will be installed at places/ sites of importance and information will be uploaded regarding the same on the website. Also, Google Map link will be given. In the first phase, we have identified 600 such places in the State. One day-1 itself, we have installed such plaques at 60 places. In this website, we have also made provision for public to give information of any place of importance they know where we can install Rellow Plaques,” he explained.

Yuva Brigade’s S. Chandrashekar, Prashanth, Nityananda Vivekavamshi, Mahendra and others were present.

This is not a new idea. When I was on England tour, I wanted to visit places which Swami Vivekananda had visited. ‘Blue Plaques’ facility there helped me identify such places. Similarly, we too have started the initiative under the ‘Rellow Plaques.’ A total of 15 places have been identified in Mysuru including Kuvempu’s residence and world’s only Sanskrit daily ‘Sudharma’ published from city. – Chakravati Sulibele.

Kuvempu’s Mysuru residence as Museum

We are ready to handover ‘Udayaravi’ residence of Poet Laureate Kuvempu in Mysuru to the Government to convert it into Museum,” said Kuvempu’s son-in-law Dr. Chidananda Gowda.

Speaking to press persons at ‘Udayaravi,’ he said that from many years talks are on to convert Kuvempu’s residence into Museum and we have agreed happily to handover the house to the Government. However, we have some conditions for which the Government should agree before taking over the house, he added.

“After converting the house into Museum, a Management Committee has to be formed to maintain the same and two members of Kuvempu’s family must be made members of that Committee. Kuvempu’s house in Kuppalli, Shivamogga, has already been converted into Museum and is being maintained well by the Government. If similarly, ‘Udayaravi’ is also maintained, we have no objections,” he added.

World’s only Sanskrit daily ‘Sudharma’ too gets a Plaque

Later in the day yesterday, Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarti Sulibele visited the Office of world’s only Sanskrit daily ‘Sudharma’ and installed the Rellow Plaque at the premises which is located at #561, 2nd Cross, Ramachandra Agrahara in city. The plaque was unveiled by Sudharma Editor Sampath Kumar and his wife K.S. Jayalakshmi. Speaking on the occasion, Chakravarti Sulibele lauded the efforts of Sudharma couple and urged the Sanskrit lovers to come forward and support this noble endeavour.

A Trunk of Fruits !

Jackfruits usually grow on the extended branches of the tree, forcing people to use a ladder to climb up the tree to pluck the fruits. But, if you happen to visit the house of Kuvempu in VV Mohalla, you can see the fruits growing from the bottom of the trunk itself making it easy for people to pluck them once ripe for consuming.