Tri-weekly Indigo flight to Chennai from tomorrow

August 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Indigo Airlines will operate between Mysuru-Chennai from Aug. 13 (tomorrow). This will be in addition to the already existing daily flight to Chennai and will cater to the growing demand for more flight services to Chennai.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha tweeted this morning that the flight has been introduced by Indigo Airlines and will operate thrice weekly from tomorrow. The ATR flight 6E 7269 will leave Mysuru at 4.35 pm and reach Chennai at 5.55 pm.

Flight 6E 7259 will depart from Chennai at 2.50 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 4.15 pm. The frequency of the flight will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flight will be launched under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). 

Speaking to SOM, Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath said that there is a daily demand of 60 to 70 passengers. 

“We had approached TruJet and as they did not respond, we approached Indigo. Apart from regular travellers and businessmen, there is a huge demand for Chennai flights as it will help hundreds of people visiting the U.S. Consulate in Chennai for VISA purposes,” he said. 

It may be recalled here that Indigo had launched a similar service on March 29 but had to stall the service as the second wave of COVID-19 peaked.

